Mbalula remembers Bheki Ntuli: ‘He was a servant for the people’

Those who were part of the small service on Thursday paid glowing tributes to him.

DURBAN - The late KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli has been laid to rest in Empangeni.

Ntuli passed away on Saturday following COVID-19 related complications.

Those who were near and dear to Ntuli said he led a difficult life as an activist during the height of political violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

But in a letter read out during his funeral service, his wife Snenhlanhla - who is currently in quarantine, described him as a kind and loving person.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was at the service: “We’ve lost a servant of the people. To the children of comrade Bheki, your father was a hero… your father became one servant of the people.”

Ntuli is survived by his wife, six children, eight grandchildren and two sisters.

