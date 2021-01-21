Masuku back in court to challenge axing as Gauteng Health MEC

The former MEC was fired by Premier David Makhura in October last year after the SIU’s preliminary findings said that he had failed to provide oversight, to uphold the Constitution of the country and the regulations in the Public Finance Management Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku is going back to court on Thursday morning to challenge the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)’s report that led to his axing.

The findings were linked to an investigation into COVID-19 tender irregularities, including the procurement of personal protective equipment.

Masuku has consistently rejected the preliminary report that got him axed, labelling it garbage.

Today is a high-stakes game for both Masuku and the SIU as neither can afford to have their reputations further dented, especially in a court of law.

The former Health MEC has brought in a team led by Mbuso Majozi and William Mokhari, insisting that this will be an opportunity to clear his name.

Masuku has accused the SIU of gunning for him, even doing so through reaching baseless and untruthful conclusions.

He has also criticised the findings that he failed to provide oversight, arguing that as an executive, being anywhere near the processes would amount to unlawful interference.

The SIU has in turn has rubbished Masuku’s complaints, saying that it was ready to defend its findings in the courts.

