Limpopo premier hopes his public inoculation will quell COVID-19 vaccine fears

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Premier Stan Mathabatha said Limpopo faced some challenges with conspiracy theories and his public immunisation would allay people’s fears.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha on Wednesday said that when vaccines eventually became available in South Africa, he and his Health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, would receive their inoculations in public.

Mathabatha said that he hoped this would quell any myths and scepticism expressed by those who have questioned vaccines from the western world including some politicians.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, the premier said that Limpopo faced some challenges with conspiracy theories and his public immunisation would allay people’s fears.

For Limpopo’s government, building confidence and easing concerns is as important as laying out plans to administer vaccines in the rural province.

Mathabatha has been encouraging politicians to publicly receive their jabs in order to show that vaccines are safe.

“We’re still having a lot of superstitions like any other rural province.”

Mathabatha said that storage facilities had been secured across all five regions in the province and that the vaccines would be distributed through existing health facilities.

He said that Limpopo had passed the peak of its second wave with cases starting to show a decline.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.