Ipid identifies two men assaulted by Worcester police officers

The directorate said the victims of apparent police brutality had opened a case at the Worcester police station.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Thursday said it had managed to identify two men who were assaulted by police officers in Worcester.

The directorate said the victims of apparent police brutality had opened a case at the Worcester police station.

READ: DA calls for arrest of cops in sjambok assault video

A video circulating on social media shows an officer whipping a man with a sjambok, while another slaps a second man.

A third officer is also present.

Ipid's Ndileka Cola said: “Ipid has so far managed to identify the Anti-Gang Unit members captured in the video footage but the two victims are yet to be interviewed by Ipid investigators as part of the investigation process.”

WATCH: SAPS members slap, use sjambok on two individuals

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.