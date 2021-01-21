EC govt assures Amathole Municipality workers their salaries will be paid

The municipality pleaded poverty earlier this month, saying it wouldn’t be able to pay salaries from February until June this year, but this week retracted the statement.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape government on Thursday said it would ensure Amathole District Municipality workers' salaries are paid and services are rendered.

Government has had to step in to help.

The Eastern Cape government invoked Section 139 (5) (a) of the Constitution to try to rescue the broke municipality.

This means a financial recovery plan will now be put together to resuscitate the Amathole District Municipality's finances.

The premier's spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, said, “Exco resolved that in agreement with the municipality a technical team of officials from national government and the provincial government will be sent to support the implementation of the financial recovery plan by the municipality.”

Sicwetsha said supporting the municipality was key.

“Service areas where there were challenges around water, for instance, those need to be restored fully in all municipal areas. Where there is drought, the interventions to support the provision of water to delivery of water using tankers will have to continue.”

It needs R180 million to pay employees for the next four months.

