DA demands that police arrest officers seen in sjambok assault video

A video circulating on social media shows two police officials, one using a sjambok on a man and another slapping a second man earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for the arrest of two Worcester officers who allegedly assaulted two men.

The party said that it was disgusted by the conduct of the two officers who assaulted the men allegedly for not wearing a mask.

DA shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield: "It is a horrific abuse of power by SAPS, which we have seen since the beginning of lockdown and there has been an increase in this kind of conduct from SAPS, which is completely unacceptable. The DA has written to national Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole and asked for his urgent intervention to ensure a speedy arrest."

He said that in October last year, he received a response to a parliamentary question regarding the use of sjamboks by members of the SAPS following reports from members of the public.

Whitfield said that sjamboks were not part of the equipment issued by the SAPS.

"When ordinary South Africans break the law, they are arrested. When South African Police Service members break the law they must be arrested. We cannot allow SAPS to protect their own through a long and protracted investigation. The evidence in the video is clear and the DA demands action."

Western Cape police has indicated that it is investigating the matter and what had occurred prior to the recording commencing.

WATCH: SAPs members slap, use sjambok on two individuals