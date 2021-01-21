DA backs calls to ease lockdown restrictions in WC

Provincial health authorities said active cases in the Western Cape were on the decline.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is backing calls for lockdown restrictions to be eased in the Western Cape.

The party on Wednesday said that using the hotspot model and following a data-led, evidence-based approach, it had become increasingly clear that the province had passed its peak of coronavirus infections in the second wave.

With the Western Cape seeing fewer numbers of COVID-19 infections, Premier Alan Winde wrote to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to ask that some lockdown restrictions be relaxed in the province.

He asked for the ban on beaches and other public spaces to be lifted, the curfew be changed to 11pm at night to 4am in the morning, for alcohol sales to be permitted offsite from Monday to Thursday, and not permitted on the weekend; and for onsite consumption to be allowed, among others.

The DA is backing the provincial authorities on this.

The party's provincial spokesperson on Local Government Derrick America, said: “Our municipalities are now desperately in need for the easing of certain restrictions.”

America said that the Garden Route passed the peak of the second wave, and both Paarl and Worcester were showing signs of stabilisation.

He said that it was now a matter of priority that restrictions were eased responsibly for the well-being of the economy, businesses, and livelihoods of residents.

