City Power says latest cable theft in Roodepoort cost over R1m

JOHANNESBURG - City Power on Thursday said repairs due to cable theft in several areas in Florida, in Roodepoort, havd cost the power utility over a R1 million.

Over the past four days, technicians have been working to try and fully restore electricity to the area after criminals caused major infrastructure damage.

Residents have had to contend with six-hour load rotation while technicians continue to work on the affected substations.

Small businesses in the area have also been impacted after having to go days without electricity.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said cable had theft cost the city millions of rands annually.

He said load shedding had also been a major contributor to the problem: “We’ve had many instances of cable theft since stage 2 load shedding started and this is really a big issue for us at City Power because it has cost us a lot. We have about R2 billion in technical losses, which include the issues of cable theft, annually.”

