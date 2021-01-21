Bheki Ntuli to be laid to rest in Empangeni

He passed away at a Durban hospital on Saturday from COVID-19 related complications.

KWAZULU-NATAL - The late KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Transport MEC, Bheki Ntuli, will be laid to rest in his Empangeni home on Thursday.

Ntuli, 63, passed away at a Durban hospital on Saturday from COVID-19 related complications.

Ntuli, who also oversaw the community safety and liaison responsibilities in his portfolio, was accorded a category one provincial funeral.

The African National Congress (ANC) as well as opposition political parties have described his death as a great loss to the government of KZN.

Premier Sihle Zikalala said Ntuli, who was also known by his clan name Mphemba, was renowned for his conflict resolution skills.

“Mphemba gained a lot of respect as a peacemaker at the height of political violence between the IFP and the ANC in northern Natal.”

Before being appointed as MEC in September 2019, Ntuli had served as chairperson of the transport community safety and liaison portfolio committee in the KZN legislature for more than 10 years.

He was a member of the ANC KZN’s provincial executive committee at the time of his death.

