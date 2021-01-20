Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa confirms COVID-19 death of foreign affairs minister Moyo

Foreign affairs minister Sibusisio Moyo is the latest top government official to succumb to the virus, following the weekend death of Manicaland provincial affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba.

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangawa has confirmed that foreign affairs minister Sibusisio Moyo has died from COVID-19.

The former top soldier, famed for announcing the November 2017 coup that removed the late President Robert Mugabe, had been unwell for some time.

The president said that he died at a local hospital.

