Wines of South Africa: Wine exports increased by 7.7% in 2020

Wine exports hit almost 320 million litres - despite a five-week ban on exports and huge challenges at the Cape Town Port terminal due to COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - Wines of South Africa on Wednesday said the overall value of exports increased by 7.7%, amounting to R9.1 billion im 2020.

This follows a good 2020 harvest and vineyard recovery from a drought between 2015 and 2018.

The body's Maryna Calow said: Countries which showed good growth in value include the UK at 28%, the Netherlands at 19%, the USA at 12% and the Sweden at 17%.”

She adds bulk wine has also seen positive trading with value increasing 5% to R1.9 billion.

