Winde asks Mkhize to relax some WC restrictions as COVID-19 cases decline

CAPE TOWN - With the Western Cape seeing fewer numbers of COVID-19 infections, Premier Alan Winde has approached Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to ask that some lockdown restrictions be relaxed in the province.

The second wave surge has ended as active cases are on the decline, said provincial head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete.

"There's been a decline across all the districts - the metro, Garden Route, Cape Winelands, West Coast. In the metro hospitals, we're currently running at an occupancy of 93%."

There' been a 19% drop in cases in Cape Town and a 18% reduction in rural cases.

The number of active cases in the Cape currently is sitting at more than 35,000.

So, when will a third wave hit us? Cloete said that he could not say.

"At this point in time, it is pure speculation. What people are looking at is the experience from the first and second waves."

