Who is Biden inauguration poet Amanda Gorman?

The 22-year-old became the youngest inaugural poet in US history.

JOHANNESBURG - At 22, Amanda Gorman became the youngest inaugural poet in the United States after performing The Hill We Climb at the 2021 inauguration of United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Biden and Kamala Harris's inauguration drew eyes from around the world as controversial former president Donald Trump left office after much protest over the validation of the Democrat-won 2020 election and Harris became the first black woman vice president of the country.

NBC news said Biden's inaugural team contacted Gorman last month to ask her to write and perform a poem about unity.

In the moving poem, Gorman has strong words about "catastrophe" that was visited upon the country and highlights how the country will "rise ... rebuild, and recover".

Her delivery and words left many on social media emotional for the country's new leadership and legacy.

People found her address inspiring and moving, with many singing her praises, highlighting her participation as one of the best parts of the inauguration.

Even celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Lin-Manuel Miranda found her enchanting.

The new dawn blooms as we free it / For there is always light / if only we are brave enough to see it / if only we are brave enough to be it.



But who is she? CBS's Anthony Mason on Wednesday spoke to Gorman about how she prepares for such a big event

"One of the preparations that I do do, always whenever I perform is I say a mantra to myself, which is: 'I am the daughter of black writers. We're descended from freedom fighters who broke through chains and changed the world. They call me.' That is the way I prepare myself for the duty that needs to get done," she said in a video interview.

But her dreams don't end with the inauguration of the president of the United States. She also has dreams to become president herself.

"This will be the first rodeo, but it won't be the last one," she said, adding that she's already made campaign plans. She has identified her press secretary (CBS This Morning's Kira Kleaveland), and that her hashtag would be "CamandaInChief".

Gorman was raised in Los Angeles with her mother, who teaches middle school there, according to the New York Times. She became the Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles at 16, and a few years later, became the first ever National Youth Poet Laureate.

