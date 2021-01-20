Welcome 'Bhodloza' Nzimande laid to rest, TVET college to be renamed after him

The 73-year-old former Ukhozi FM station manager and veteran presenter passed away last week from COVID-19 related complications.

DURBAN - Veteran broadcaster Welcome “Bhodloza” Nzimande has been laid to rest at his home village of Ophatheni in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Wednesday.

In a touching tribute to her late husband, Zandile Nzimande described him as a selfless man who lived his purpose. She thanked him for the memories they shared together, saying his love never changed.

The Nzimandes’ last born Nandipha read out her mother’s letter honouring her late husband.

“I will always admire you for the teachings that you have given me, such as being as selfless as you were. I will give praise to the Lord that you lived our vows and said 'until death do us part'.”

Ukhozi FM acting station manager Bongi Ngcobo said Nzimande contributed greatly to the promotion of indigenous music.

“As the SABC, we will remember uMphephetho for the contribution he made as a presenter and then as a station manager of the largest radio station in the country.”

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the provincial government would now work towards renaming the Indaleni TVET College in Richmond after Nzimande.

WATCH: Dr Bhodloza laid to rest

