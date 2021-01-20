WC police probing 2 officials after Worcester sjambok assault video emerges

In a video circulating on social media, one police official is seen using a sjambok on a man and another official is slapping a second man.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are investigating an incident involving two Worcester officers who allegedly assaulted two men.

In a video circulating on social media, one police officer is seen using a sjambok on a man and another officer is slapping a second man.

The incident occurred in Worcester near an industrial area on Monday.

The police's Novela Potelwa said that the police vehicle in the video belonged to the Ceres Police Station but was used by the police unit in Worcester.

"Th South African Police Service instruction on the handling of individuals forbids members from assaulting individuals and or suspects."

She added that further investigation into the matter was expected to shed light on what had happened prior to the recording commencing.

"Part of the investigation is to identify and interview the men in the video. Once finalised, the outcome of the probe will be made known."

WATCH: SAPs members slap, use sjambok on two individuals

