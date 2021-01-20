WATCH LIVE: The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Joe Biden is being inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States at the US Capitol's western front. Kamala Harris will be sworn in as his Vice President.

With the coronavirus pandemic raging, the general public is essentially barred from attending the swearing-in, leading to the unprecedented sight of an empty National Mall on inauguration day.

On the Mall's grassy expanse, some 200,000 flags have been planted to represent the absent crowds at the inauguration.

Additional reporting by AFP.

