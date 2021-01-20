UNHCR working to finding solutions to violence in Cabo Delgado

This was prompted by concerns from the regional directors of several UN agencies during a recent visit to Cabo Delgado.

JOHANNESBURG - The United Nations Refugee Agency on Tuesday said that it would work towards finding solutions to deal with what it has described as the deteriorating humanitarian situation in northern Mozambique.

The region has been plagued by violence from an insurgency aligned with terror group Isis, which has caused a dire humanitarian and food security crisis.

United Nations regional directors are set to give an update on Wednesday on action to be taken.

The United Nations said the situation in Cabo Delgado was desperate and many people had been displaced by the escalating violence.

Al-Shabab insurgents have been terrorising the region since 2017 to try and take control of the oil rich area.



People's lives have complexly turned for the worst due to the continued attacks, with many who have lost everything, including their agricultural land, livelihoods and homes.

The UN said that the lack of security, adequate food, water, shelter among other basic human rights essentials was exacerbating an already dire situation.

Wednesday’s address is expected to highlight what could be done to take care of the people of Cabo Delgado.

