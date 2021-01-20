UN says $36 million is needed to respond to humanitarian crisis in Mozambique

More than 565,000 people have fled their homes and are now internationally displaced.

JOHANNESBURG - United Nations regional directors say they need more $36 million to respond to the humanitarian crisis in the conflict region of Cabo Delgado in Mozambique.

In the host communities, some families have taken in more than 60 people.

The UN’s Alessandra Casazza on Wednesday said 127,000 of the displaced were women of child-bearing age but they did not have access to maternal health facilities and many teenagers were pregnant.

“Over 60% of the population of Mozambique is under 25 years old. Of those 127,000 women, we have more than 1,600 expected to deliver this month and they do not have access to proper facilities.”

