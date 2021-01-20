Surgeon Peter Beal now facing murder, fraud charges

He is accused of being responsible for the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority NPA) has made changes to the charges against controversial surgeon Peter Beal.

Beal appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, now on charges of fraud and murder.

He is accused of being responsible for the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed.

His co-accused Dr Abdulhay Munshi was gunned down last year after several death threats.

Beal is out on bail.

The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said: “The accused, through his legal team, was also served with an indictment and is therefore is expected to appear in the Gauteng Local Division High Court on 19 February 2021.”

