Sanef: Mhlongo’s insulting of two journos a direct attack on media freedom

It's understood Mhlongo-Motaung attacked the journalists from the 'Sunday World' and the 'City Press' after they offered him right of reply on separate stories they were publishing last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) on Tuesday said TV personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung’s insults directed at two journalists are a direct attack on media freedom in the country.

Instead of commenting on the stories, the TV personality used his Instagram page to insult the journalists and exposed their names and cell phone numbers to his 3.7 million followers.

Sanef said Mhlongo's conduct has led to these journalists being threatened by his fans.

The forum’s Sbu Ngalwa said that media freedom must be protected in the country: “Worldwide, we’ve seen similar attacks being meted out on journalists with the intent to silence their voices, especially that of women and the stories they tell. As Sanef, we are calling on Mhlongo to unreservedly apologise to these journalists and the public on all of his social media platforms for his unbecoming behaviour.”

