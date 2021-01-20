SANDF, SAPS to guard sites where COVID-19 vaccine set to be administered

These are just some of the details revealed by the national Health Department’s Dr Aquina Thulare during the African National Congress’ progressive business forum engagement on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the South African Police Services (SAPS) will be deployed to different sites where the COVID-19 vaccine is set to be administered across the country.

These are just some of the details revealed by the national Health Department’s Dr Aquina Thulare during the African National Congress’ progressive business forum engagement on Tuesday.



Thulare, in sharing some insights into the considerations and preparations for the first doses hitting the country, said that six considerations were made when picking the vaccines; these included efficacy, availability and the ability to withstand storage and distribution processes.

ALSO READ: SA can beat COVID-19 - Ramaphosa

She said that there would be security watching over the vials at the different storage sites across the country, with the police and military being tasked to look over them as they are administered.

Thulare said that they would be able to account for every dose of the COVID-19 vaccines: “The vaccines are going to be trackable and traceable and we are going to use a barcoding system to do this, meaning that we will have to make sure that we know where each and every vaccine will be used.”

ALSO READ: Mabuza vaccine role shows Ramaphosa putting alliances ahead of SA lives

She said that the department wanted to build vaccine confidence in the country, which they were hoping to achieve through transparent and effective safety surveillance mechanisms, including electronic reporting systems for adverse effects.

Thulare said that teams of healthcare workers would also be at every site to assist should the need arise.

“That will be ready to manage any adverse effects that may arise out of vaccination, including ensuring that there is resuscitation kits and appropriate skill that can ensure that we do not subject the population to adverse effects.”

WATCH: SA's vaccine strategy: what you need to know

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.