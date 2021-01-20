SAHRC encouraged by Sassa progress in alleviating disability grant issues

There have been long queues outside various Sassa offices in Cape Town as thousands of beneficiaries reapply for temporary disability grants that were suspended at the end of last month.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said that it was encouraged by the progress made at local Sassa offices since last week.

The commission's provincial commissioner Chris Nissen met with Sassa officials on Tuesday after having inspected two of its offices.

"They have now concluded an agreement with the City of Cape Town for eight additional venues that they can use so that they can fast-track the applications."

Last week, water cannons were used to enforce physical distancing outside the Bellville Sassa office.

Provincial Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez has also met with officials from the social grant authority and has raised concerns.

"I am deeply concerned that Sassa's current operating model cannot cope with the high volume of beneficiaries that require assessments. Despite requesting a beefing up of Sassa's 10-point plan there are still huge gaps in the plan that must be addressed urgently."

