SABC workers march to Union Buildings over retrenchments

Workers embarked on a full-blown strike over retrenchments at the public broadcaster.

FILE: SABC employees protesting against retrenchments. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
FILE: SABC employees protesting against retrenchments. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A group of SABC employees brought traffic to a standstill on the M1 north, blocking the highway near Samrand Road.

Workers embarked on a full-blown strike on Wednesday over retrenchments at the public broadcaster.

A motorcade was headed to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to hand over a memorandum of demands to government.

The group included members from the Communication Workers Union, which said their demands contained in the memorandum included, amongst others, calls for an urgent meeting with the president, the dissolution of the SABC board and for the public broadcaster to be placed under administration.

The public broadcaster issued letters to its employees in recent weeks, notifying them of the lay-offs.

