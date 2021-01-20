NW Education Dept says no need to extend marking days after 11 COVID-19 cases

The province said marking is progressing well despite 11 teachers testing positive for COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - With the marking of matric exams expected to conclude this week, the North West Education Department says 70% of scripts in the province have been completed so far.

It’s understood nine marking staff and two departmental officials have contracted the virus since the marking process started earlier this month.

The department said the teachers have been allowed to go home to self-quarantine and the hostel and marking rooms which were used by these markers have been decontaminated.

Spokesperson Elias Malindi said: “So far, marking is progressing very well and 70% of the candidates’ scripts have been marked. We are left with 30% of the scripts and we anticipate to complete it on Thursday. According to our observation, there is no need to extend the marking days.”

The Basic Education Department is expected to give an update on the progress of marking nationwide later today.

