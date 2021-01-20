MPs to grill Education & Social Devlopment officials on COVID-19 interventions

Education bosses will brief MPs on the reopening of public and private schools. The return to class has been pushed back due to skyrocketing coronavirus infections. The Social Development Department will also account to MPs about grant payments problems.

CAPE TOWN - Officials from the Basic Education and Social Development departments will appear in Parliament on Wednesday morning to face questions on their COVID-19 interventions.

Education bosses will brief MPs on the reopening of public and private schools. The return to class has been pushed back due to skyrocketing coronavirus infections.

The Social Development Department will also account to MPs about grant payments problems.

The African National Congress (ANC) study group on Basic Education welcomes the readjustment of the school year.



Pupils will go back in mid-February.

MP Nombuyiselo Adoons said that the committee still needed an update from the Basic Education Department about its interventions.

"I have an urgent portfolio committee meeting with the Basic Education Department to get an update."

The Department of Social Development and its entities will also face a grilling on plans to address the lapsing of temporary disability grants, reapplications as well as overcrowding at South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.