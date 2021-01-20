Mkhwebane finds MEC Bredell guilty of breaching ethics code

The Public Protector has found Bredell had indeed breached the Executive Ethics Code when he wrote to the acting mayor of George.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell guilty of breaching the Code of Ethics for members of the executive council.

This after the African National Congress (ANC) laid a complaint last year.

The party alleged Bredell wrote a letter to the acting executive mayor of George, instructing the council must not proceed with the appointment of a Director for Corporate Services, until permission was granted by the Federal Executive of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Advocate Mkhwebane in her report, released on Wednesday, said Bredell's action was improper.

ANC leader in the Western Cape Legislature Cameron Dugmore has called on Premier Alan Winde to remove the MEC.

“We as the opposition complied a dossier of about 40 attachments, tapes, transcriptions of tapes and submitted that to the premier.”

The Public Protector has instructed the premier to take action against Bredell within 14 days.

