Mkhize: We’re working to identify weaknesses in provinces' COVID efforts

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said they were working on deploying epidemiological expertise in all districts across the country to crease disease profiles as they work on combating the COVID-19 virus.

Mkhize has been assessing hospitals in the Vhembe district in Limpopo on Wednesday along with Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba, among other officials.

The province has had a low fatality case as a result of the pandemic, however, the figures shot up on Tuesday with over 230 deaths reported.

Mkhize said some of the work being undertaken was to compare fatality rates between provinces to identify weaknesses that needed to be strengthened.

“So we’re now able to analyse for each district the disease profile, the nature of interventions that are needed and the analysis for the fatality rates.”

