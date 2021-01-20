Mkhize: Health workers have gained crucial experience in fight against COVID-19

Clocking in long hours and often having to endure dangerous working conditions, medical personnel have been on the frontline battling the epidemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday said that health workers had gained crucial experience and confidence in the fight against the coronavirus.



Clocking in long hours and often having to endure dangerous working conditions, medical personnel have been on the frontline battling the epidemic.

The minister visited the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria this week where additional staff has been deployed.

READ MORE: There's an easing of COVID-19 numbers at Steve Biko Hospital - Mkhize

WATCH: Mkhize assesses Gauteng hospitals’ handling of COVID surge

Mkhize believes the facility is coping much better now: “The staff may have been exhausted but they’ve been at work all the time and what is important is that everyone is very confident, they know what they are doing, they are very experienced and don’t fear COVID-19 like in the beginning and the labour unions are working well with the management.”

In the last 24-hour period, 839 more deaths have been confirmed pushing our COVID-19 death toll to 38,288.

Almost 10,000 new infections were also been picked up.

WATCH: 501Y.V2 COVID-19 variant update: spreads 50% faster, not more severe

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.