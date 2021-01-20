Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung: I am not going to let media peddle lies about me

Sanef is calling for action against Mhlongo after he insulted Sunday World and City Press journalists and published their phone numbers online prompting threats against them from his followers.

JOHANNESBURG - TV personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung said that he was not going to be a doormat and allow the media to spread what he called fake news about his personal life.

Sanef is calling for action against Mhlongo after he insulted Sunday World and City Press journalists and published their phone numbers online prompting threats against them from his followers.

Sanef is now calling for a public apology.

The journalists had been offering the TV-star a right of reply on two separate stories they were publishing last week.

But Mhlongo said that he would not keep quiet and allow the media to peddle lies about him.

“Show people the proof that Mohale is cheating on Somizi, don’t come up with stories that are non-existent. For me, that is the issue and if that’s what journalism is about, then I am not going to sit down and be a doormat and be quiet about it.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.