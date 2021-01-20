Mediclinic explains its association with Wouter ‘doctor death’ Basson

The private hospital group has come under fire after it emerged that Basson, also known as “doctor death”, is still practicing at its facilities.

JOHANNESBURG - Mediclinic said it viewed allegations against tainted cardiologist Dr Wouter Basson - and the questions raised regarding the group's association with him - in a very serious light.

The private hospital group has come under fire after it emerged that Basson, also known as “doctor death”, is still practicing at its facilities.

He's known as the mastermind behind the apartheid government's chemical weapons mission called “Project Coast” aimed at killing anti-apartheid activists.

Mediclinc said it acknowledged and understood the sensitivities and ethical perspectives on the matter.

The group said Basson operated as an independent specialist cardiologist with the admission rights to treat his patients at two of its facilities, as well as other hospitals that are not part of the Mediclinic stable.

Chief marketing officer for Mediclinic Southern Africa Biren Valodia said: “I need to clarify that by law, doctors are independent practitioners and are not employed by any hospital group. Dr Basson is not employed by Mediclinic Southern Africa and does not have his consulting rooms at Mediclinic facilities.”

He said Basson consulted from his own rooms.

“That’s where patients choose to consult him. In the interest of our patients, we must respect each patient’s rights to choose the appropriate medical professional to deliver the required treatment at the facility of the patient’s choice.”

HPSA #MediClinic Is it a coincident that a doctor who was involved in mass killings through injections is back at work now that theres gonna be a vaccine roll out?? Cela ningasenzi izilimawhat is really going on here???? Snethemba (@snedosini) January 19, 2021

#MediClinic who wants to bet with me that ANC will find a way to protect Dr Death? Im taking bets. I know I wont loose. Nduku (@Nduku53410493) January 19, 2021

I wonder if #MediClinic will ask#WouterBasson to help vaccinate the masses. The Dean (@thedean_za) January 20, 2021

South Africa is the only country globally where youll be treated by a doctor who was killing/alleged black people for a living during the Apartheid regime.#MediClinic Bakino_wa_Lesele (@baksmokhwae1) January 20, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.