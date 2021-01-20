20°C / 22°C
Marking of matric exam scripts completed ahead of schedule, says dept

Director of examinations, Priscilla Ogunbanjo, said that the capturing of marks had now begun.

Teachers at the Grey College in Bloemfontein on 8 January 2021. The school is one of the matric exam marking centres in the Free State. Picture: @HubertMweli/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department said that it was pleased to announce that the marking of matric final exam scripts had been completed ahead of schedule in a number of provinces across the country.

Marking commenced on 4 January and was scheduled to conclude on Friday.

The department said that it expected all marking centres to complete the process by Thursday.

Director of examinations, Priscilla Ogunbanjo, said that the capturing of marks had now begun.

Timeline

