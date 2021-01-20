Major spike in SA's COVID-19 fatalities raises death toll to 38,288

Eight hundred and thirty-nine more people have passed away after contracting the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been a major jump in the daily coronavirus death toll.

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, brings the country's national death toll to 38,288.

Almost 10,000 new infections were also picked up over the same period.

It brings the country's known caseload to almost 1,145,000.

The largest concentration of these infections was found in Gauteng, with the capital identified as a provincial hotspot.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visited the Steve Biko Academic Hospital on Tuesday.



He said that the bulk of the facility's COVID-19 patients were young people.

"We have indicated that of late, because of the increased numbers of those who are having the infection, we are seeing more young people who are infected. From that point of view, we want everyone to know to stay safe, use your mask, social distance, sanitise... don't take any chances."

South Africa is battling a new, more contagious, variant of the coronavirus.

It was discovered by scientists here on home soil late last year.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 356 716. Regrettably, we report a further 839 deaths which brings the total to 38 288 death.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 144 857 , representing a recovery rate of 84% pic.twitter.com/ZpY9oVgqlp Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 19, 2021

