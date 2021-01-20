Magashule supporters take aim at NEC members calling for him to step aside

This is ahead of the upcoming NEC meeting this week which is likely to discuss guidelines which should be adopted when members are called to step aside.

JOHANNESBURG - As the fight for Ace Magashule to step aside begins to take shape, some of his supporters have started to retaliate against African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) members who have publicly called for him to vacate his office.



The ANC has been in a protracted battle over its 2017 resolutions for members facing serious charges to step aside with Magashule now at the centre of this.

The party’s secretary-general has been charged in relation to corruption, fraud and money laundering.



On Tuesday, NEC member Mondli Gungubele told Eyewitness News Magashule had to step aside while Eastern Cape provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane shared similar sentiments to City Press over the weekend.

Some of the key figures in the ANC are already sharing their thoughts ahead of the much-anticipated meeting of ANC leaders.



And while a prominent figure like Andile Lungisa is not in the NEC, he has views about members who he says are factional and selective in their approach to ANC resolutions.



Lungisa has questioned the integrity of both Gungubele and Mabuyane: “The nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, the expropriation of land without compensation, those are the resolutions we expect likes of Gungubele their energy on a daily basis. But they say nothing about those resolutions. But they are selective; they are there to attack the senior leadership of the ANC.”

Meanwhile, a letter bringing up serious claims against Mabuyane is being circulated but he has dismissed it, telling Eyewitness News that it is baseless.

He said the matter was addressed and that this letter is merely an attempt to discredit ANC leadership and its integrity.

