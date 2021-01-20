Mabuyane: Suspension of certain festive activities helped decrease COVID deaths
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has given an update on the province's COVID-19 resurgence plan.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Tuesday said that non-pharmaceutical measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the province should be top of mind, despite the region showing a marked decrease in the number of people dying.
Mabuyane has given an update on the province's COVID-19 resurgence plan.
ANALYSIS: Here’s how South Africa failed to get its act together on vaccines
WATCH: 501Y.V2 COVID-19 variant update: It spreads 50% faster, not more severe
With 9,510 coronavirus deaths, the Eastern Cape has the highest number of people who've succumbed to the virus.
The COVID-19 pandemic's second wave has hit the Eastern Cape hard, stretching its health sector to the maximum.
But Premier Oscar Mabuyane said that the situation had fortunately taken a turn for the better.
“Due to the bold decision we have taken to restrict certain activities during the festive season, we are seeing a reduction in infections in many parts of our province, particularly Nelson Mandela, which has been a hotspot for a long time.”
ALSO READ: Current COVID-19 measures work just as well for new variant - NICD
Mabuyane said that Nelson Mandela Bay now has 324 active cases, compared to a month ago when 1,898 active COVID-19 cases were recorded in the metro.
The Buffalo City Metro has also registered a decline in active cases, with officials working hard to achieve the same in other districts.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.