20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Mabuyane: Suspension of certain festive activities helped decrease COVID deaths

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has given an update on the province's COVID-19 resurgence plan.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: @OscarMabuyane/Twitter
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: @OscarMabuyane/Twitter
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Tuesday said that non-pharmaceutical measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the province should be top of mind, despite the region showing a marked decrease in the number of people dying.

Mabuyane has given an update on the province's COVID-19 resurgence plan.

ANALYSIS: Here’s how South Africa failed to get its act together on vaccines

WATCH: 501Y.V2 COVID-19 variant update: It spreads 50% faster, not more severe

With 9,510 coronavirus deaths, the Eastern Cape has the highest number of people who've succumbed to the virus.

The COVID-19 pandemic's second wave has hit the Eastern Cape hard, stretching its health sector to the maximum.
But Premier Oscar Mabuyane said that the situation had fortunately taken a turn for the better.

“Due to the bold decision we have taken to restrict certain activities during the festive season, we are seeing a reduction in infections in many parts of our province, particularly Nelson Mandela, which has been a hotspot for a long time.”

ALSO READ: Current COVID-19 measures work just as well for new variant - NICD

Mabuyane said that Nelson Mandela Bay now has 324 active cases, compared to a month ago when 1,898 active COVID-19 cases were recorded in the metro.

The Buffalo City Metro has also registered a decline in active cases, with officials working hard to achieve the same in other districts.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA