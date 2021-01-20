Hot weather over parts of SA as tropical cyclone forms over Mozambique

The eastern parts of the Western Cape, western parts of the Eastern Cape as well as the Northern Cape will see temperatures peaking at between 35°C and 40°C.

JOHANNESBURG - Several parts of the country can expect very hot and uncomfortable conditions over the next few days, with temperatures peaking at 40°C in some places.

However, the South African Weather Service said it had not declared a heatwave.

Gauteng won't be spared, with the mercury peaking at 35°C in Pretoria on Saturday.

Forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng said that a tropical cyclone was expected to form over Mozambique this week, which would see possible flooding in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

“The reason why temperatures will go as high as this is because we are going to have a persistent high pressure over South Africa as we have over Madagascar at the moment. But as of Thursday, that pressure will shift to between Madagascar and Mozambique and will obviously cause gale-force winds.”

