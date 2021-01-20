Extend UIF TERS support scheme, Maynier tells Nxesi

David Maynier said the tourism and hospitality industry were already hard-hit, and jobs were being lost as a result of the continued closure of the beaches, the curfew and the alcohol ban.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape MEC for Economic Opportunities David Maynier has on Wednesday written to Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi to extend the UIF COVID-19 TERS support.

He proposed that it be extended for as long as the additional restrictions are in place.

Maynier said the tourism and hospitality industry were already hard-hit, and jobs were being lost as a result of the continued closure of the beaches, the curfew and the alcohol ban.

He added that the lockdown is having a devastating impact on businesses and jobs in the Western Cape.

"It's simply not fair to expect tourism, hospitality and liquor businesses to continue with limited operations or even close during the peaks of the season without the necessary financial support to remain operational and maintain their staff during level 3," Maynier said.

