Ex-Ukhozi FM station manager Welcome Nzimande to be laid to rest today

DURBAN - Renowned broadcaster and former Ukhozi FM station manager Welcome Nzimande is to be laid to rest on Wednesday.

‘Bhodloza’, as he was popularly known, passed away on Friday following COVID-19-related complications.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised a state funeral for the late Nzimande following a request by the KZN provincial government.

Nzimande is best known for his broadcasting work at the SABC, where he started his career in 1978 as an announcer for the then Radio Zulu.

After 19 years at the station, he became station manager of present-day Ukhozi FM.

He held this position for 13 years.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said: “He worked with great diligence and serving the people of KwaZulu-Natal and Ukhozi FM. Under him, it is when Ukhozi was launched as Ukhozi FM from Radio Zulu.”

Nzimande will be buried at his home village of Ophatheni in Richmond in the KZN Midlands.

