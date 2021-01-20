DA: Mabuza vaccine role shows Ramaphosa putting alliances ahead of SA lives

The DA said the decision, which was not announced via normal government channels, showed that President Cyril Ramaphosa was putting his political alliances ahead of saving lives in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reacted with disbelief to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that his deputy, David Mabuza, will be spearheading government’s inter-ministerial task team tasked with overseeing the vaccine rollout.

Ramaphosa made the announcement during an African National Congress top six engagement with the progressive business forum on Tuesday.

The DA said the decision, which was not announced via normal government channels, showed that Ramaphosa was putting his political alliances ahead of saving lives in the country.

South Africa is preparing to receive the first doses of the vaccine later this month and government is aiming to inoculate around 316,000 people per day over the next year.

DA shadow health minister Siviwe Gwarube said that Mabuza had a track record of failure in many roles, including his current position as chair of the political task team on Eskom.

She said he was the most unsuitable figure for this important task: “It is unconscionable that the president would entrust him with a task this big, with a task this important when in fact he has been nowhere to be seen during this entire crisis that South Africa has found itself in.”

