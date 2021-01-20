COVID-19 protocols minimised infections at exam marking centres, says dept

Forty-five thousand markers were appointed and just over 300 who tested positive for the coronavirus were released.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department credited the strict COVID-19 protocols it implemented for matric exam markers, saying the spread of the virus at centres across the country was limited.

Seven teachers, however, did succumb to the virus.

Marking was concluded ahead of schedule in most parts of the country.

Director of Examination’s Priscilla Ogunbanjo noted that this was important, given the curveballs thrown by the pandemic.

“To think that we had 45,000 plus markers over 177 venues, anybody would call that a super spreader, but to see what we are seeing today, I think we are very grateful for that report.”

Ogunbanjo said the department’s strict health protocols helped minimise infections at marking centres.

“There is no one who was a holy cow and I think that has actually assisted in curbing the spread.”

The capturing of exam results has now begun.

