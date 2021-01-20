Biden sworn in as 46th US president, Harris is officially VP

Earlier, former California senator Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president of the United States, the first woman ever to hold the post.

WASHINGTON, United States - Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, ending the tumultuous four-year term in the White House of Republican Donald Trump.

Biden, 78, took the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts at a solemn ceremony at the US Capitol which was snubbed by the outgoing president and took place in the shadow of a raging coronavirus pandemic.

Harris, 56, took the oath of office from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor in a ceremony at the US Capitol.

She is the first black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to become US vice president.

