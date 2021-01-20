20°C / 22°C
9 people arrested after alcohol worth R600k seized in Cape Town

Crime intelligence operatives and Anti-Gang Unit members had been probing allegations of illegal liquor trading involving a Paarl farm and a premises in the Airport Industria area for some time.

All arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis court on Wednesday, 20 January 2021. Picture: SAPoliceService/Facebook
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Nine people are behind bars and alcohol worth over R600,000 has been seized in Cape Town.

Crime Intelligence operatives and anti-gang unit members had been probing allegations of illegal liquor trading involving a Paarl farm and a premises in the Airport Industria area for some time.

On Tuesday, officers jumped into action, seizing a truckload of liquor.

Inside the Airport Industria premises, police also discovered a storage facility containing security uniforms, safes, forklifts and more boxes of alcohol.

The suspects have been charged for contravening the Disaster Management Act regulations.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

