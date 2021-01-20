9 people arrested after alcohol worth R600k seized in Cape Town

Crime intelligence operatives and Anti-Gang Unit members had been probing allegations of illegal liquor trading involving a Paarl farm and a premises in the Airport Industria area for some time.

CAPE TOWN - Nine people are behind bars and alcohol worth over R600,000 has been seized in Cape Town.

On Tuesday, officers jumped into action, seizing a truckload of liquor.

Inside the Airport Industria premises, police also discovered a storage facility containing security uniforms, safes, forklifts and more boxes of alcohol.

The suspects have been charged for contravening the Disaster Management Act regulations.

