8 people killed in head-on collision in Eastern Cape

CAPE TOWN - Eight people have died in a head-on collision between Lady Grey and Aliwal North.

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday.

Provincial roads and Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said that the death toll rose overnight.

"Two more people have died in hospital. It is one of the worst accidents we've had in the Eastern Cape since the start of the year. It was a head-on collision that happened on the R58 between Aliwal North and Lady Grey. Unfortunately, those eight people died."

He said that both drivers died on the scene and one of the other casualties included a child.

"It is an accident that could have been avoided as is the case with most head-on collisions. If there was a bit of patience, it could have been avoided. Unfortunately, one of the drivers wasn't on the right side of the road when the incident happened."

