Uber Eats drivers to go on strike over cut delivery fees

CAPE TOWN - Uber Eats drivers around the country will go on strike later this this week over cuts to delivery fees.

They've raised concerns that the cuts will eat into their wages.

Drivers went on strike in mid-December.

Duane Bernard from the Uber Driver Partners Association said: “We sent them our grievances and they did call for an immediate meeting with drivers in Gauteng, which lasted two weeks and they said they were going to work on the concerns in the next couple of weeks. That was about three weeks ago.”

Bernard said they have a list of concerns, adding that over the past few years Uber had dropped the driver-partners rates to almost half that what it used to be.

“The fact that they are using labour brokers to hire drivers and the drivers need to pay these labour brokers a fee.

They’ve closed down their Uber Eats offices, so you don’t deal with anyone here, you deal with them via email or the driver’s app.”

