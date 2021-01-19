Tertiary institutions’ academic year to start after release of matric results

Universities across the country are set to reopen in mid-March.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande on Monday said that tertiary institutions would start the 2021 academic year after the release of the matric results.

Nzimande gave an update on the reopening of higher education institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Universities across the country are set to reopen in mid-March.

Nzimande assured first-year students that they would be afforded enough time to enrol for the 2021 academic year.

“All institutions have aligned the start of the 2021 academic year for first-time entries, with the availability of the Department of Basic Education’s National Senior Certificate exam results.”

Nzimande said that the department would work closely with institutions in preparing the system for the opening.

“… Which I have said will take place between early-March and mid-April this year. While the current focus is on the completion of the 2020 academic year, I will provide further information on plans for 2021 at a later stage.”

The Higher Education sector has so far recorded over 1,500 students who have tested positive for COVID-19, 48 staff members have died and 10 students succumbed to the virus.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.