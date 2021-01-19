Taxi drivers, teachers, cops to be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccine - Mkhize

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that prioritising taxi drivers would assist the country to reach herd immunity through vaccination.

DURBAN - Taxi drivers are among those to be prioritised for the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available in the country.

It's estimated that 69% of South African households use minibus taxis to commute daily.

Minister Mkhize said that his department would soon announce the addition of more vaccine doses to the 20 million already being procured.

He said that government’s priority was to now promote vaccinations against COVID-19.

"We need to get healthcare workers to be at the forefront and then we'll also make sure that teachers, the police and people who are working in overcrowded settings - taxi drivers, waiters and so on - are prioritised so that we are able to treat them and give them vaccines so that we can reduce the spread of the infection."

At the same time, Mkhize said that government could not yet reveal the cost of vaccine procurement as figures were still being consolidated.

