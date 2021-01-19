Social media content creators, you’re up! Saftas introduce new online category

YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content creators will now also have the opportunity to receive recognition for their work.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) have introduced a new online category.

YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content creators will now also have the opportunity to receive recognition for their work.

Saftas project co-ordinator Stacy Takane on Tuesday said the changes were made to include incredible content that was available on non-traditional platforms.

“Just because you don’t have the opportunity to be on the official broadcaster or VOD does not mean you are not creating amazing work. So, it’s an opportunity for these guys to further get opportunities and meet other people just by getting that golden horn.”

She said Tik Tok creators would be added in future.

The deadline for entries is this coming Friday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.