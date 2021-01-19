Sanef calls for action against Somizi Mhlongo over verbal attacks on journos

The journalists were offering Mhlongo a right of reply on separate stories they were publishing last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) is calling for action against TV personality Somizi Mhlongo after insults he directed at Sunday World and City Press journalists.

Instead, the TV personality took to his Instagram page and insulted the journalists and exposed their names and cell phone numbers to his 3.7 million followers.

Sanef said due to Mhlongo's conduct, fans also threatened the safety of the journalists' families.

The forum's Sbu Ngalwa has called on MultiChoice to officially distance itself from his comments and for Mhlongo to issue a public apology.

“His cyber trolls have amplified the ongoing attacks on women journalists. His actions have aggravated what is already a hostile working environment for journalists, especially for women journalists. This is a direct attack on media freedom in the country.”

