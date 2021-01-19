SA scientists will be amongst first to test COVID-19 vaccine on variant - NHLS

South Africa is waiting for the arrival of the first 1.5 million doses of vaccines being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India between the end of the month and early February.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) on Tuesday said South African scientists would be among the first to be able to test whether the COVID-19 vaccines were effective on the second variant of the virus.

South Africa is waiting for the arrival of the first 1.5 million doses of vaccines being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India between the end of the month and early February.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa had secured 20 million doses to be delivered mainly in the first half of the year.

The lab’s Koleka Mlisana said scientists would soon have the opportunity to test the efficacy of the vaccines on the second variant.

“[With] The ones that are currently infected with the (second) variant, we can then take the samples and see whether the virus is going to be affected or not.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.