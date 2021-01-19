Report finds medical aids guilty of discriminating against black practitioners

An interim report released has found that Discovery, Medscheme and GEMS have been unfairly classifying black health professionals as likely to commit fraud.

JOHANNESBURG - Medical aid schemes have been found guilty of racially discriminating against black medical practitioners.

An interim report released by Advocate Tembeka Ngqukaitobi found that Discovery, Medscheme and GEMS have been unfairly classifying black health professionals as likely to commit fraud.

The Section 59 report probed allegations by members of the National Health Care Professionals' Association who accused medical aid companies of racial profiling, especially when the companies were required to pay doctors.

Some of the professionals said that they were forced to close down and admit to fraud, while others were forced to pay back fees they couldn’t afford.

Ngqukaitobi said that it was unlikely that the discrimination occurred by chance.

“For Discovery, we find that they were 35% more likely to identify black providers as having committed fraud, wasteand abuse and this is the lowest rate of the three administrators that we looked at. Discovery has the lowest rate of the likelihood of unfair racial discrimination.”

