Ramaphosa: SA can beat COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa was at a point where it could defeat COVID-19.

He has reiterated previous comments that the availability of vaccines will be a major boost for the country’s efforts, once again insisting that financing will not be a problem in the bid to acquire the necessary doses.

He was speaking in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) president at the party’s top six officials engagement with its progressive business forum on Tuesday

This follows the January 8 Statement, which he delivered earlier this month.

Ramaphosa said he believed the ANC had four areas it needs to focus on: beating the pandemic, economic recovery, organisational renewal as well as contributing to building a better continent.

He said the party would succeed in all its efforts.

“As much as there are going to be many challenges that we're going to confront, as the ANC we have confronted many difficult challenges in our history and this is one of those that we will be able to confront and emerge victorious.”

